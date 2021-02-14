Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BND opened at $86.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.87.

