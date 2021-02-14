Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 379,726 Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 379,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,875,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.5% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

VGK stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

