Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Sells 9,783 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,690 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 8.3% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $25,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,409 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 13.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,131,315 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $174,268,000 after buying an additional 134,583 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SEA by 25.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029,654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $158,608,000 after buying an additional 211,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,874 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $154,791,000 after buying an additional 762,438 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $276.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $281.77.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.58.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

