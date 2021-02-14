TigerCash Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. TigerCash has a market cap of $371,656.37 and approximately $2.53 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.86 or 0.00405395 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

