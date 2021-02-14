Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $854,409.13 and $38.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007508 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008009 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

