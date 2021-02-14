TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Reaches $1.14 on Major Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $60.78 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 63.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00914788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00049498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.41 or 0.05062176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

TitanSwap Token Trading

TitanSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.