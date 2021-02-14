Tixl (TXL) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. Tixl has a total market cap of $25.01 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000950 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

