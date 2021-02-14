Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 14th total of 358,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TLSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley started coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $254.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLSA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

