TNC Coin Price Reaches $0.0297 on Exchanges (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One TNC Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $68.71 million and $2.24 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TNC Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,310,424,689 tokens. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol

TNC Coin Token Trading

TNC Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TNC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TNC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.