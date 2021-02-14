Tokenbox Achieves Market Cap of $362,892.58 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a market cap of $362,892.58 and $3,077.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokenbox Profile

Tokenbox (TBX) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

