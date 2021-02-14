TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $862,823.81 and $230,540.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TokenPay has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,604.32 or 1.00253452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00103484 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,970,525 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

