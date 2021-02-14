Tolar (TOL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.16 Million

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 14th. Tolar has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $104,036.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tolar has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tolar coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tolar

Tolar is a coin. Tolar’s total supply is 768,973,703 coins and its circulating supply is 223,835,807 coins. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io . Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashNET is a platform designed for scalable, fast, secure and fair transactions. It employs Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and the consensus algorithm that aims to keep all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

Tolar Coin Trading

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

