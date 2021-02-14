TOP Trading Up 276.9% Over Last Week (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 119.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. TOP has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 276.9% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00065298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.92 or 0.00914788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00049498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,434.41 or 0.05062176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00017518 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

