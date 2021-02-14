TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.54.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.31. 127,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $224.89. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

