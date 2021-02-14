Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 58,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the January 14th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Toray Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of TRYIY stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

