TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VREYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 626,100 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 372,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 107.9 days.

Shares of VREYF opened at $2.30 on Friday. TORC Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61.

Several analysts have commented on VREYF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas from $3.42 to $3.99 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TORC Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TORC Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded TORC Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

