Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $347.73 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded flat against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $347.73 or 0.00723082 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $94.83 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.75 or 0.00273964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00086763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00096554 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00187612 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00056392 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,717 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

