Tornado Market Cap Hits $807,112.88 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for approximately $134.52 or 0.00274659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded up 97.9% against the US dollar. Tornado has a market cap of $807,112.88 and approximately $1.72 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

