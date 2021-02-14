Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TWER opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Towerstream has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.00.
Towerstream Company Profile
