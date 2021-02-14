Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Towerstream Co. (OTCMKTS:TWER) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWER opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Towerstream has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Towerstream Company Profile

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

