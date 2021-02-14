Traceability Chain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21.00 (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 13th. Traceability Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $21.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00087827 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

TAC is a token. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 912,375,674 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

