Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2021


Analysts expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will announce $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Tractor Supply reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.16.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,966,000 after purchasing an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $159.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $160.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

