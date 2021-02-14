Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TNLIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of TNLIY opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. Trainline has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

