Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.72.

TT stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.72.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

