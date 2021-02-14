TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 5.9% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $17,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.00.

TDG opened at $576.49 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $660.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $591.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.18. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $240,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,066 shares of company stock valued at $50,843,847 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

