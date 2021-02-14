Travala.com (AVA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.06 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Travala.com has a market cap of $90.92 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00004232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00053426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.57 or 0.00267411 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074707 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00090792 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00191404 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,371.64 or 0.85975239 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,753,948 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

Travala.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

