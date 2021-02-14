TravelNote Price Down 31.9% This Week (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 36.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $8,375.75 and $1,680.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00272138 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00085672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00103894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186520 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059399 BTC.

TravelNote Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars.

