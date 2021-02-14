Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,530 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after acquiring an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after acquiring an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,042.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after acquiring an additional 464,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.03.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.98.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

