Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 11,650 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,530,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $1,044,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $196.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.04. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 510,591 shares in the company, valued at $69,430,164.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $5,939,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988 in the last ninety days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

