Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,530 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 56.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 46,002 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG opened at $69.12 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.98.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

