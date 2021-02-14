Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 6,960 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,295 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,588,000 after purchasing an additional 512,363 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $135,447,000 after acquiring an additional 983,228 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lyft by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,437,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,692,000 after acquiring an additional 117,794 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 28.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,081,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,888,000 after acquiring an additional 688,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lyft by 167.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,394,491 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $65,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.39.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $72,909.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock worth $43,191,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

