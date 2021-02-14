Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,837.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,630 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,002,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,979,000 after purchasing an additional 672,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.23 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.