Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.18.

10x Genomics stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $198.00.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at $147,377,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

