Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 195,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of MPW opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

