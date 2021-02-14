Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.26 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

