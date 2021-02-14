Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

