Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.02 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $29,440,831.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,133,826 shares of company stock worth $80,970,627 over the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.38 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

