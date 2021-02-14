Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $54.13 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,510 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

