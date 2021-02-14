Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $5.11 Million Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Fastly worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Fastly by 34.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 10.7% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 19,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,549,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,446,570.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

