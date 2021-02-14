Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 4,630 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Fastly worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 498.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY opened at $102.06 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $221,693.69. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 9,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $732,287.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,171 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,453 shares of company stock worth $5,960,922 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Pritchard Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.