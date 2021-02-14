Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 355.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.93.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATO opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

