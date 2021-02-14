Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $90.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $91.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 10,786 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,261 shares of company stock valued at $25,923,701. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.