Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.55. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $177.92.

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.30.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.