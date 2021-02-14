Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,770 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,770 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1,024.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

