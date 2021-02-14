Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $4.09 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 419,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,589,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $20,307,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

