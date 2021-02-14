Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $4.09 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 419,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,139,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,589,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $20,307,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60.
LUMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.41.
In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
