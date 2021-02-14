Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for about 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 390.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $456,524.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.46.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

