Trinity Network Credit Price Up 64.2% Over Last Week (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $411,965.09 and approximately $135,577.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trinity Network Credit has traded up 64.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official website is trinity.tech . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

