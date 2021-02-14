Tripio (TRIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Tripio has traded 31% higher against the dollar. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00909885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006522 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00049653 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2,369.46 or 0.05036322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00016839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tripio is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

