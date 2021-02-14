Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) will announce $17.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triterras’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triterras will report full year sales of $56.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.20 million to $56.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $116.36 million, with estimates ranging from $107.70 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triterras.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRIT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ TRIT opened at $7.85 on Friday. Triterras has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $3,314,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $2,140,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $2,048,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Triterras in the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

