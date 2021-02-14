Trollcoin Market Capitalization Tops $579,462.39 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Trollcoin has a total market capitalization of $579,462.39 and $10.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,865.30 or 0.99999001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00039015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00110183 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars.

