TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, TRON has traded 57.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.02 billion and approximately $3.11 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001261 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001526 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

